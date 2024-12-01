Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Missiles, Drones, Volodymyr Zelensky, War
Edit post

Russia launched nearly 350 missiles, over 2,500 attack drones at Ukraine in November

by Dmytro Basmat December 1, 2024 8:47 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: A Sea Sparrow missile launches the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during an exercise on Aug. 13, 2007. (Photo by Jordon R. Beesley/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a total of 347 missiles as well as over 2,500 Shahed-type attack drones at Ukraine in November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a news conference on Dec. 1.

During the news conference alongside Antonio Costa, the new President of the European Council, Zelensky called on Western allies to provide additional air defense.

"We discussed today the need for adequate air defenses to protect against Russian terror, protect our energy infrastructure and civilians," Zelensky said. "I conveyed concrete proposals to our partners to strengthen our air defense. I very much expect their support."

In recent months, Russia has stepped up its attacks targeting cities and towns across Ukraine on a near daily basis since the start of September. Russia also launched multiple large-scale aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure in the month of November.

On Nov. 28, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia struck a "massive blow" at the nation's power grid, with attacks on energy infrastructure occurring throughout the country.

Overnight on Nov. 17, Russia launched one of the largest aerial strikes on Ukraine leaving at least seven civilians dead and at least 19 injured across multiple regions.

Russia continues to pummel energy infrastructure set to once again test Ukrainians' resolve ahead an expected harsh winter.

Russia has launched tens of thousands of cheap but effective Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones against Ukraine since the fall of 2022.

The number of drones launched over the past month marks an increase from the 2,000 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine in October.

On Oct. 20, Zelensky said that a total of 6,130 Shahed-type drones since the start of 2024 — although that number does not account for the thousands of drones launched since.

As the war along Ukraine's eastern front continue, Russia also continues to sustain record military losses.

In November, 45,720 Russian soldiers were wounded, killed, or captured and thus unable to continue participating in combat operations. Russia also lost weapons and equipment in November estimated to be worth over $3 billion, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry ministry.

Russia loses almost 46,000 troops, over $3 billion worth of military equipment in November, Defense Ministry says
In November, the Russian military lost 2,030 soldiers in one day, which is the highest rate of Russian losses in a day since Feb. 24, 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:00 AM

Trump has consulted Hungary's Orban on Ukraine war, sources tell RFE/RL.

Hungarian government sources said that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sought Viktor Orban’s opinion on strategies to end the Ukraine war. Orban, known for his close ties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, has openly criticized EU aid for Ukraine and obstructed sanctions against Moscow.
9:32 PM

CERN ends cooperation with Russian institutes.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on Nov. 30 officially cut ties with research institutes in Russia, following a decision to allow the cooperation agreement to expire in light of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.