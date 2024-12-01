Russia launched nearly 350 missiles, over 2,500 attack drones at Ukraine in November

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a total of 347 missiles as well as over 2,500 Shahed-type attack drones at Ukraine in November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a news conference on Dec. 1.

During the news conference alongside Antonio Costa, the new President of the European Council, Zelensky called on Western allies to provide additional air defense.

"We discussed today the need for adequate air defenses to protect against Russian terror, protect our energy infrastructure and civilians," Zelensky said. "I conveyed concrete proposals to our partners to strengthen our air defense. I very much expect their support."

In recent months, Russia has stepped up its attacks targeting cities and towns across Ukraine on a near daily basis since the start of September. Russia also launched multiple large-scale aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure in the month of November.

On Nov. 28, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia struck a "massive blow" at the nation's power grid, with attacks on energy infrastructure occurring throughout the country.

Overnight on Nov. 17, Russia launched one of the largest aerial strikes on Ukraine leaving at least seven civilians dead and at least 19 injured across multiple regions.

Russia continues to pummel energy infrastructure set to once again test Ukrainians' resolve ahead an expected harsh winter.

Russia has launched tens of thousands of cheap but effective Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones against Ukraine since the fall of 2022.

The number of drones launched over the past month marks an increase from the 2,000 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine in October.

On Oct. 20, Zelensky said that a total of 6,130 Shahed-type drones since the start of 2024 — although that number does not account for the thousands of drones launched since.

As the war along Ukraine's eastern front continue, Russia also continues to sustain record military losses.

In November, 45,720 Russian soldiers were wounded, killed, or captured and thus unable to continue participating in combat operations. Russia also lost weapons and equipment in November estimated to be worth over $3 billion, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry ministry.







