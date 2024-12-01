Zelensky meets with new president of European Council, top EU diplomat in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kyiv on Dec. 1 with Antonio Costa, the new President of the European Council, and top European Union diplomat Kaja Kallas.

Kallas and Costa arrived in Kyiv on a surprise visit on the first day of the mandate of the new European Commission.

Zelensky discussed with Costa "the vision of European and global affairs, current challenges and prospects."

"Peace is the foundation, and we will continue to do everything possible to end this war, which Russia has unleashed not only against Ukraine but also against a united Europe, as soon as possible and to strengthen Europe — both the EU institutions and the policies that support every European nation," Zelensky wrote on X.

During a joint press conference with Zelensky, Costa said the European Union would open two accession negotiating clusters with Ukraine in the first half of 2025.

According to Costa, the EU is hugely "impressed" that Ukraine has managed to carry out "most of the most important reforms" necessary to join the European community during the war.

As accession negotiations continue, certain categories of goods could enter the EU single market as if Ukraine were already a member of the European community, he added.

Costa also assured that the EU would continue to provide economic, humanitarian, and military assistance to Ukraine, including 4.2 billion euros ($4.4 billion) to support the Ukrainian budget by the end of the year. In 2025, the EU will transfer 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) to Ukraine monthly.

"We will receive these funds from the use of frozen Russian assets, and they can also be used for military purposes," Costa said.

With the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kallas, Zelensky discussed the need for air defense systems "to protect lives in Ukraine," as he wrote on Telegram.

The EU representatives, accompanied by Zelensky, also visited the Wall of Remembrance near Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv and paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers.