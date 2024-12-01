Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, European Union, Antonio Costa, Kaja Kallas, European Council
Zelensky meets with new president of European Council, top EU diplomat in Kyiv

by Kateryna Hodunova December 1, 2024 4:50 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Antonio Costa, the new President of the European Council, during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kyiv on Dec. 1 with Antonio Costa, the new President of the European Council, and top European Union diplomat Kaja Kallas.

Kallas and Costa arrived in Kyiv on a surprise visit on the first day of the mandate of the new  European Commission.

Zelensky discussed with Costa "the vision of European and global affairs, current challenges and prospects."

"Peace is the foundation, and we will continue to do everything possible to end this war, which Russia has unleashed not only against Ukraine but also against a united Europe, as soon as possible and to strengthen Europe — both the EU institutions and the policies that support every European nation," Zelensky wrote on X.

During a joint press conference with Zelensky, Costa said the European Union would open two accession negotiating clusters with Ukraine in the first half of 2025.

According to Costa, the EU is hugely "impressed" that Ukraine has managed to carry out "most of the most important reforms" necessary to join the European community during the war.

As accession negotiations continue, certain categories of goods could enter the EU single market as if Ukraine were already a member of the European community, he added.

Costa also assured that the EU would continue to provide economic, humanitarian, and military assistance to Ukraine, including 4.2 billion euros ($4.4 billion) to support the Ukrainian budget by the end of the year. In 2025, the EU will transfer 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) to Ukraine monthly.

"We will receive these funds from the use of frozen Russian assets, and they can also be used for military purposes," Costa said.

With the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kallas, Zelensky discussed the need for air defense systems "to protect lives in Ukraine," as he wrote on Telegram.

The EU representatives, accompanied by Zelensky, also visited the Wall of Remembrance near Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv and paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
8:00 AM

Trump has consulted Hungary's Orban on Ukraine war, sources tell RFE/RL.

Hungarian government sources said that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sought Viktor Orban’s opinion on strategies to end the Ukraine war. Orban, known for his close ties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, has openly criticized EU aid for Ukraine and obstructed sanctions against Moscow.
9:32 PM

CERN ends cooperation with Russian institutes.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on Nov. 30 officially cut ties with research institutes in Russia, following a decision to allow the cooperation agreement to expire in light of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.