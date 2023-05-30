Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia issues arrest warrant for U.S. Senator Graham after Ukraine visit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2023 7:37 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham following his comments during the recent trip to Ukraine.

Graham replied to the news of the warrant by offering to submit to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if the Russian leaders who wanted to arrest him did the same. “Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!” he wrote on Twitter.

The International Criminal Court previously issued arrest warrants against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova in March. The Kremlin replied by putting The Hague prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan on its wanted list.

The news of the arrest followed Graham’s comments during his recent visit to Kyiv. The edited version of Graham’s conversation with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed Graham saying “the Russians are dying,” followed by “this is the best money we have ever spent.”

Reuters later reported that the full video of the meeting released by Ukraine showed that the remarks did not follow each other before the edit released by the Ukrainian president's office.

Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Graham would need to personally confirm his words were taken out of context to verify what happened, according to a Telegram video.

During the Kyiv visit, Graham reiterated the American support for Ukraine. He called for supplying long-range ATACMS missiles and cluster munitions to help achieve Ukraine’s strategic goals.

US senator meets Zelensky, calls for supplying ATACMS to Ukraine
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 26 and called for supplying long-range ATACMS missiles and cluster munitions to Ukraine, news agency Interfax-Ukraine reported.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.