The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia hits Sumy Oblast 225 times in one day

by Abbey Fenbert July 12, 2023 4:49 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military shelled eight communities along the border of Sumy Oblast on July 11, causing 225 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

Russian forces struck the communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pisarivka, Hlukhiv, Druzhbiv, and Shalyhyne.

In Krasnopillia, shelling killed one large-horned cattle and damaged civilian buildings. In Khotin, a power line was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Russian forces hit the region with mines, mortar shelling, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and unguided aircraft missiles fired from helicopters.

The administration reported no civilian injuries or deaths.

The Russian military has bombarded Sumy Oblast daily since April 2022, when Ukrainian forces liberated some occupied areas of the region. The Oblast shares a border with Russia to the north, and continues to be subject to constant shelling.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
