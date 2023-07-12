Russia hits Sumy Oblast 225 times in one day

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military shelled eight communities along the border of Sumy Oblast on July 11, causing 225 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

Russian forces struck the communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pisarivka, Hlukhiv, Druzhbiv, and Shalyhyne.

In Krasnopillia, shelling killed one large-horned cattle and damaged civilian buildings. In Khotin, a power line was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Russian forces hit the region with mines, mortar shelling, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and unguided aircraft missiles fired from helicopters.

The administration reported no civilian injuries or deaths.

The Russian military has bombarded Sumy Oblast daily since April 2022, when Ukrainian forces liberated some occupied areas of the region. The Oblast shares a border with Russia to the north, and continues to be subject to constant shelling.