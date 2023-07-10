Russia shells 2 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled two communities in Sumy Oblast on July 9, launcing 11 mortar attacks, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The border communities of Bilopillia and Seredyna Buda came under fire, according to the administration.

According to preliminary updates, the shelling did not cause any deaths, injuries, or destruction of civilian infrastructure.

A day earlier, Russia shelled 10 communities in the oblast, firing over 111 rounds from various types of weapons and damaging a power line in the Krasnopillia community.

Since the liberation of specific parts of Sumy Oblast from Russian occupation in April 2022, the oblast, positioned along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, has been consistently targeted by daily attacks.