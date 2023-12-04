This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 332,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 4.

This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,580 tanks, 10,401 armored fighting vehicles, 10,451 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,961 artillery systems, 913 multiple launch rocket systems, 602 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,017 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.