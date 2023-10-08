Russia fires missile at Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka, injures 4, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with an Iskander cruise missile in the morning of Oct. 8, injuring four people, reported the acting governor Ihor Moroz.

Among those injured is a nine-year-old girl, Moroz said.

The attack damaged 19 residences, 10 multistoried buildings, a boiler house, a gas pipeline, a power line, and a car, according to Moroz.

The city of Kostiantynivka lies close to the front line and is a common target of Russian strikes.

Moroz once again urged local residents to evacuate from the city.

"Kostiantynivka is constantly under enemy fire. It is dangerous to stay in the city!" Moroz wrote on Facebook.

The aftermath of the Russian missile attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of Oct. 8. (Acting Governor of Donetsk Oblast Ihor Moroz/Facebook)

Over the past day, Russian troops also attacked the settlements of New York, Chasiv Yar, Torske, and Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian attack killed one person in the village of Dronivka, located some 50 kilometers north of Bakhmut, Moroz said.