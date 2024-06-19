Russia expected to meddle in UK election, US Senator Warner warns

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's interference in the upcoming U.K. election will likely "ramp up dramatically" ahead of voting day on July 4, U.S. Senator Mark Warner told reporters on June 18.

U.S. officials have said that Russia engaged in a widespread campaign of digital disinformation and hacking in the past two American presidential elections, with particular effort dedicated to the 2016 election.

Russia has also been accused of meddling in the U.K.'s 2016 Brexit referendum.

Warner, who serves as the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that Russia and its proxies are "sowing discontent or trying to pit groups against each other (to) further social division" in the U.K.

The U.S. is "closely monitoring" the situation in the U.K., said Warner, adding that the U.S. has seen evidence of Russia's"egregious efforts similar to what happened in 2016" to interfere in elections around the world.

"Clearly, Russia does not like the fact that the U.K. has been as stalwart as they have been in terms of defense on Ukraine," Warner said.

The U.K. said earlier in June that it has committed almost 12.7 billion pounds ($16.1 billion) to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

U.S. intelligence services have so far not "seen much activity" indicating Russian interference in the U.K. election, said Warner, but "the chances are, as we saw in the past, this activity ramps up dramatically the closer it gets to the election."

"It clearly meets (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's plans if he can lessen the British or the Americans' resolve for supporting Ukraine, he can save some money on his tanks, guns, ships, and planes if he can diminish support."