Russia detains man in Crimea for allegedly passing secrets to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained who it claimed was a "Russian citizen" in Crimea's Sevastopol for allegedly passing sensitive information to the Ukrainian military, the FSB's press service said on Oct. 30.

The security service claims that the man was involved in activities related to equipping Russian defense structures on the occupied peninsula in March.

During this work, he was allegedly collecting information on these sites, namely their geographic coordinates, and was passing them to a "representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the veracity of the charges as Russia regularly uses trumped-up accusations to repress both domestic opposition and residents of occupied territories.

Russia occupied Crimea in 2014 after the EuroMaidan Revolution ousted the pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.