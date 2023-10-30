Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine confirms strike on Russian air defense facility in occupied Crimea

by Dinara Khalilova October 30, 2023 1:51 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers attend military training in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 05, 2023. (Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck a strategic air defense facility on the western coast of Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Oct. 30, the Ukrainian military's Center for Strategic Communications reported.

Earlier the same day, the Russian Telegram channel Astra claimed that a Ukrainian missile strike hit a base of Russian air defense forces near the village of Olenivka in the western part of Crimea.

According to Astra’s sources, the attack allegedly injured 17 Russian soldiers and damaged five military vehicles.

The Center for Strategic Communications didn’t provide any details on casualties and damages in the strike, as well as on the type of weaponry used.

In the same report, Ukraine’s military said that its Oct. 25 strike near occupied Luhansk hit a Russian S-400 air defense system.

Uncertain Triumph: Ukraine picks apart Russia’s best air defenses in Crimea
The past month has not been kind to Russia’s forces in occupied Crimea. In a span of weeks, a ship, a submarine, and multiple air defense systems were destroyed. Ukraine said these targets included Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, optimistically named the Triumph. Purported videos of…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces downed two long-range Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS) for the first time on Oct. 25.

Later, Russian pro-war Telegram channels posted photos allegedly showing a part of a Ukrainian ATACMS missile that purportedly hit a village near Luhansk.

However, Ukraine’s Air Force said there was not enough evidence to support Russian claims of the missiles' downing.

“If they took a picture of an ATACMS engine that was found after the strike, it does not mean that they (Russian forces) shot it down. It’s possible to shoot down ballistic weaponry… The Russians say they are doing it, but we need proof," the Air Force spokesman said on national television, cited by New Voice media outlet.

Ukrainian forces began using U.S.-provided ATACMS on Oct. 17, successfully deploying them in a strike against Russian airfields in occupied territories. Kyiv hasn’t officially reported on any following ATACMS strikes against Russian targets since then.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
