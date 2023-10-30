Ukraine confirms strike on Russian air defense facility in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck a strategic air defense facility on the western coast of Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Oct. 30, the Ukrainian military's Center for Strategic Communications reported.

Earlier the same day, the Russian Telegram channel Astra claimed that a Ukrainian missile strike hit a base of Russian air defense forces near the village of Olenivka in the western part of Crimea.

According to Astra’s sources, the attack allegedly injured 17 Russian soldiers and damaged five military vehicles.

The Center for Strategic Communications didn’t provide any details on casualties and damages in the strike, as well as on the type of weaponry used.

In the same report, Ukraine’s military said that its Oct. 25 strike near occupied Luhansk hit a Russian S-400 air defense system.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces downed two long-range Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS) for the first time on Oct. 25.

Later, Russian pro-war Telegram channels posted photos allegedly showing a part of a Ukrainian ATACMS missile that purportedly hit a village near Luhansk.

However, Ukraine’s Air Force said there was not enough evidence to support Russian claims of the missiles' downing.

“If they took a picture of an ATACMS engine that was found after the strike, it does not mean that they (Russian forces) shot it down. It’s possible to shoot down ballistic weaponry… The Russians say they are doing it, but we need proof," the Air Force spokesman said on national television, cited by New Voice media outlet.

Ukrainian forces began using U.S.-provided ATACMS on Oct. 17, successfully deploying them in a strike against Russian airfields in occupied territories. Kyiv hasn’t officially reported on any following ATACMS strikes against Russian targets since then.