Military: Ukraine has not lost ground near Robotyne in Zaporizhizhia Oblast

Ukrainian troops have not lost ground near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Dmytro Lykhovii, the General Staff's spokesperson, said on national television on May 16.

His statement came after the Russian Defense Ministry had claimed the capture of Robotyne the day before. Recent days saw an escalation of hostilities in the sector.

The village of Robotyne, which lies some 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of Orikhiv and 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) southeast of Zaporizhzhia, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 and has been on the front line since.

Russian troops attacked the defense line near Robotyne four times over the past day, according to Lykhovii.

"We have not lost our positions," the spokesperson said.

Russia launched a new offensive with a reported 30,000 troops on May 10, targeting Kharkiv Oblast, which is situated near the two countries' shared border in northeastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces stabilized the situation on May 16 in the region amid Russia's attempts to break through, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Previously, Russian forces launched heavy attacks in the direction of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, an elevated town that opens the way to further advances into the oblast, after capturing Avdiivka in February.

Another hot spot in the east is the Pokrovsk sector, according to the president.