Russia deems record number of organizations 'undesirable' in 2024

by Abbey Fenbert December 25, 2024 3:01 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting marking the 220th anniversary of the Russian Justice Ministry on Sept. 20, 2022, in Moscow. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian government designated a record 65 organizations as "undesirable" in 2024, according to the independent Russian outlet Verstka.

Russia's law on "undesirable" organizations has existed since 2015. It has been used to target perceived opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin, including NGOs, independent media outlets, and human rights groups.

The Russian Justice Ministry added 65 organizations to the list in 2024, Verstka reported on Dec. 24.

From 2015 to 2019, no more than four organizations were added to the "undesirable" per year, according to Verstka's analysis. The number increased significantly thereafter, with Russia adding 50 organizations to the list in 2023.

There are now 187 organizations categorized as "undesirable" by the Russian government.

Organizations added to the list in 2024 include the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), founded by Hollywood actor George Clooney and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and the independent Russian media outlet the Moscow Times.

The designation exposes employees and affiliates of the organization to criminal prosecution. Leaders of such organizations can face up to six years in prison, and members risk prison sentences of up to four years.

Moscow passed a law in May expanding the list of "undesirable" organizations to include those funded by foreign states.

Following a subsequent court case brought by Russian organizations operating outside of the country, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that the expanded law violates the European Convention on Human Rights.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
