European human rights court rules against Russian 'undesirable organizations' law

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 19, 2024 1:44 AM 2 min read
The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, eastern France, April 9, 2024. (Frederick Florin / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia's law labeling foreign organizations as "undesirable" and Moscow's prosecution of individuals involved in those groups violates the European Convention on Human Rights, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) determined in a unanimous ruling issued June 18.  

The law on "undesirable" organizations has existed since 2015 and has been used to target perceived opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

A seven-judge panel ruled unanimously that the law violates the convention's articles regarding freedom of assembly and association and freedom of expression.

"The Court found that the legal provisions relating to 'undesirable organizations' were not formulated with sufficient precision to enable the applicant organizations to foresee that their actions, normally lawful, would result in their classification as 'undesirable' and the prohibition of their activities in Russia," the ECHR said in a statement.

The case was filed by the Andrey Rylkov Foundation and others on behalf of four organizations based outside Russia — the Free Russia Foundation in Washington, the Ukrainian World Congress in Toronto, the Association of Schools of Political Studies of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, and the Spolecnost Svobody Informace in Prague.

The four organizations were deemed "undesirable" under the Russian law, while other applicants were convicted for their affiliation with organizations also designated as "undesirable."

There are currently 160 such organizations listed as being "undesirable," including NGOs, independent media outlets, human rights groups, and others.

Organizations belonging to the list are banned from operating in Russia, and it is illegal for individuals or other media outlets to share their content. The Russian government passed a law on May 13  expanding the list of "undesirable" organizations to include those funded by foreign states.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

2:54 PM

Media: Italy may send Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, sources say.

"A batch of" Storm Shadow missiles and another SAMP/T air defense system will reportedly be included in the ninth aid package for Ukraine, which Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will present by the end of June, Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano reported on June 18, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
1:43 PM

Zelensky signs law on single roaming zone with EU.

Under the "roam like at home" (RLAH) program, Ukrainians will not pay additional charges to use their mobile phone for communications and the Internet in the 27 EU countries. The same rules will apply to users of European operators traveling to Ukraine.
