Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia claims Ukrainian drone struck residential building in Kursk, no injuries

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2023 12:46 PM 1 min read
This photo released by Russian Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoyt allegedly shows a residential building in the city of Kursk that was damaged by a drone on Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo: Roman Starovoyt/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, Roman Starovoyt, claimed that a drone flew into a residential building in the city of Kursk on Aug. 27.

According to the Russian official, nobody was hurt.    

Starovoyt published photos that show minor damage caused to the building.

Earlier on Aug. 27, Russian defense officials reported explosions in the city of Kursk, saying that local air defenses were working.

Russia blamed Ukraine for conducting overnight attacks with fixed-wing drones.

Kyiv hasn't reacted to the accusations.

Meanwhile, on the same night, Russian planes attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles. Ukraine reported bringing down four of them. No direct hits were reported.

However, missile fragments struck 10 residential homes in Kyiv Oblast and injued two people.

From Moscow to Novorossiysk: The list of attacks on Russian soil
On the morning of Aug. 4, the residents of the Russian city of Novorossiysk woke to a 112-meter-long Navy ship being towed back to port after it was hit by a drone attack on the Black Sea overnight. While the Russian Defense Ministry claimed there were no casualties or damage,
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.