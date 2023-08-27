Russia claims Ukrainian drone struck residential building in Kursk, no injuries

This audio is created with AI assistance

The governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, Roman Starovoyt, claimed that a drone flew into a residential building in the city of Kursk on Aug. 27.

According to the Russian official, nobody was hurt.

Starovoyt published photos that show minor damage caused to the building.



Earlier on Aug. 27, Russian defense officials reported explosions in the city of Kursk, saying that local air defenses were working.

Russia blamed Ukraine for conducting overnight attacks with fixed-wing drones.

Kyiv hasn't reacted to the accusations.

Meanwhile, on the same night, Russian planes attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles. Ukraine reported bringing down four of them. No direct hits were reported.

However, missile fragments struck 10 residential homes in Kyiv Oblast and injued two people.