Air Force: 4 Russian cruise missiles downed overnight

Ukrainian defenses shot down four cruise missiles over central and northern Ukraine overnight on Aug. 27, the Air Force reported in a brief morning statement.



The downed missiles were all from the Kh series, including Kh-101, Kh-55, and Kh-555 variants. A total of eight airborne targets were being tracked, after they were fired from five Russian aircraft.

No direct hits were observed, according to the Air Force briefing. The attacks were likely directed at Kyiv.

In Kyiv Oblast, there were no direct hits, but fragments of destroyed missiles rained down, damaging 10 private homes, one of which lost a big chunk of its walls. Two people were injured and treated on site.

The previous attack on Kyiv Oblast took place on Aug. 11, when the region was attacked with ballistic missiles - their fragments struck a children's hospital in Obolon District, on the north end of the capital, as well as an area containing residential homes.