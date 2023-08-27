Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: 4 Russian cruise missiles downed overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2023 10:27 AM
A severely damaged building in Kyiv Oblast following the downing of Russian missiles in the area on Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo: Interior Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian defenses shot down four cruise missiles over central and northern Ukraine overnight on Aug. 27, the Air Force reported in a brief morning statement.  

The downed missiles were all from the Kh series, including Kh-101, Kh-55, and Kh-555 variants. A total of eight airborne targets were being tracked, after they were fired from five Russian aircraft.

No direct hits were observed, according to the Air Force briefing. The attacks were likely directed at Kyiv.

In Kyiv Oblast, there were no direct hits, but fragments of destroyed missiles rained down, damaging 10 private homes, one of which lost a big chunk of its walls. Two people were injured and treated on site.

The previous attack on Kyiv Oblast took place on Aug. 11, when the region was attacked with ballistic missiles - their fragments struck a children's hospital in Obolon District, on the north end of the capital, as well as an area containing residential homes.

Air Force: 3 pilots killed in crash above Zhytomyr Oblast
Three Ukrainian pilots were killed on Aug. 25 when their planes collided in the sky, the Air Force confirmed on Aug. 26. Among the dead is a well-known pilot from the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, who had the call-sign Juice. The pilot had over 14,000 followers on Twitter.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
