Ukrainian intelligence: Saboteurs blow up warehouse in occupied Crimea

The ammunition warehouse explosions in Crimea on July 28 were the result of sabotage, Ukraine's military intelligence said.

The intelligence agency didn't explicitly say whether Ukraine was behind it. The Kyiv Independent reached out to Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the military intelligence. When asked whether Ukraine was behind the explosions, Chernyak only said that the warehouse "was an enemy site on the Ukrainian territory."

According to the agency, witnesses heard two explosions at around 10 p.m. and the sounds of further detonation of ammunition. Several ambulances and police reportedly arrived at the scene.

The warehouse was located in Kozacha Bay near Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea and a major port for the Russian Navy.

Russia's 810th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade is based in Kozacha Bay, Ukraine's military agency said in its report.

Earlier this week, the Russia occupation authorities claimed there was a "security threat" in a different part of Crimea, the Arabat Spit at the eastern end of the peninsula. The strip of land is one of two pathways connecting Crimea with the mainland Ukraine. On July 27, Russians prohibited civilian access to the Arabat Spit.

According to the report, only emergency workers and citizens performing defense-related work will be permitted access.

This comes a little over a week after the Kerch Bridge was hit with explosions on July 17. The bridge, illegally constructed by Russia in 2018, connects the Russian-occupied peninsula and Russia's Krasnodar Oblast. The Kremlin blamed Kyiv for the attack. Ukraine didn't take responsibility for it, but Ukraine's defense minister said that "attacks on the bridge will go on," as it's a legitimate military target.

Bridges across the Chonhar Strait located between northern Crimea and Ukraine's mainland were also damaged on June 22 following strikes. General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov confirmed for Ukrinform on July 5 that Ukraine had carried out the attacks using Storm Shadow missiles.

Both bridges – the Kerch Bridge and the Chonhar Bridge – serve as important routes for Russian military personnel and supplies.