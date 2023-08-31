Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia claims drone shot down over Bryansk region

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 31, 2023 10:22 PM 3 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed a Ukrainian drone was destroyed over Russia's Bryansk region at around 8 p.m. local time on Aug. 31.

Moscow didn't provide any further details on the alleged attack. Kyiv hasn't commented on the incident.

Russian Telegram channels cited residents saying several explosions were heard in Bryansk, followed by smoke rising over the city.

In the morning, the regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said that Russian air defenses had shot down three drones over Bryansk. There were no casualties or damage, he added.

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify any of those claims.

Russia has been hit by 25 drone attacks this month alone, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its latest intelligence update.

Many drones have struck their targets, which means that Russian air defense "is having difficulty detecting and destroying them," leading Moscow to rethink how to deal with these attacks, reads the update.

Overnight on Aug. 30, Russia and occupied Crimea reportedly came under the largest drone attack since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's Pskov, Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, and Ryazan regions, as well as the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula, were purportedly targeted.

Four Russian Il-76 aircraft and two other planes were destroyed at a military airfield in the Russian city of Pskov, Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Military Intelligence, confirmed to the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

The attack also allegedly damaged a microelectronics factory and an empty oil product storage facility, with an explosion reported at the headquarters of Russia's Investigative Committee in Bryansk.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
