News Feed, Russia, Drone attack, Oil, Russian oil industry
Russia claims downing 51 Ukrainian drones, fire reported at oil facility

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 27, 2024 10:46 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian "Leleka" reconnaissance drone unit from the 80th Air Assault Brigade operates at a position in Donbas. Drones have been an essential part of warfare since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb, 24, 2022. (Laurel Chor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Russia's Defense Ministry reported downing 51 Ukrainian drones overnight on Oct. 27, with 18 of them intercepted over western Tambov Oblast.

Drones struck the Michurinsky district of the region at around 0:40 a.m. local time, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished, Governor Maxim Egorov claimed on his Telegram channel.

The Astra Telegram channel alleged that the fire broke out at the Transneft Druzhba control station in the village of Novonikolskoye.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Transneft Druzhba is a subsidiary of Russia's leading state-controlled oil company, Transneft. It operates the Druzhba pipeline, built to funnel Russian oil to European countries via Belarus and Ukraine.

The Michurinsky Oil Refinery is also located in the village of Novonikolskoye.

Ukraine has carried out long-range drone strikes into Russian territory, often targeting oil refineries and depots to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and diminish Moscow's fossil fuel export revenues, crucial for funding the war.

Russia claimed its forces had also downed 16 drones over Belgorod Oblast, four each over Bryansk, Lipetsk, and Oryol oblasts, three over Voronezh Oblast, and one over Kursk Oblast. Other Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down over the Azov Sea.

Kamyshin: Drone and missile deep strikes into Russia — Ukraine has know-how, needs money
Ukraine says it has the know-how to produce more much-needed drones as well as missiles for strikes deep into Russia, and all it needs is financial backing from Western allies. “We’ve got all the knowledge, we’ve got all the capabilities in place,” Alexander Kamyshin, advisor to President Volodymyr…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
