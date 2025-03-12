The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, China, Iran, Iranian military, Russian armed forces
Edit post

Russia, China, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 12, 2025 8:39 AM 1 min read
Iranian, Chinese, and Russian naval forces during a joint military exercise in the Indian Ocean on March 15, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Iranian Army / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

China, Iran, and Russia conducted joint naval drills on March 11 in the Gulf of Oman, Iran's state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported.

The exercises, named Maritime Security Belt 2025, were held near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route through which a fifth of the world's traded crude oil passes.

China, Iran, and Russia have maintained close ties, with Beijing and Tehran supporting Moscow's war effort despite Western sanctions.

The latest drills come as Russia deepens military cooperation with Iran, which has supplied Moscow with thousands of Shahed attack drones used in strikes against Ukraine. China has become Russia's largest supplier of dual-use goods — components that can be used in weapons production.

The three countries have carried out similar exercises in past years, including in 2023 and 2024.

The latest joint drills highlight ongoing coordination between the three authoritarian regimes as divisions grow in the West over U.S. President Donald Trump's foreign policy shifts, including reduced military commitments in Europe.

30-day ceasefire ‘not a frozen conflict,’ Ukraine’s FM says
A 30-day ceasefire plan agreed upon between the U.S. and Ukraine “is not a frozen conflict” but the “beginning of the path toward a just peace,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on March 11.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.