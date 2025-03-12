30-day ceasefire 'not a frozen conflict,' Ukraine's FM says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 30-day ceasefire plan agreed upon between the U.S. and Ukraine "is not a frozen conflict" but the "beginning of the path toward a just peace," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on March 11.

Kyiv agreed to the temporary ceasefire proposed by Washington during the talks in Jeddah on March 11, provided that Russia abides by it. The talks in Saudi Arabia also led to the U.S. restarting key military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

"Ukraine is not an obstacle to peace; it is a partner in restoring it," said Sybiha, who was present at the talks. Ukraine's agreeing to the proposed truce demonstrates "who is really interested in peace," he added.

The deal is a surprising turnaround for Kyiv. Ukrainian officials have often warned about the dangers of a temporary pause in the fighting, arguing that it will provide Russia with a chance to recover strength and launch further attacks.

"The U.S. side will now talk to Russia about its willingness or unwillingness to end the war," Sybiha noted.

In the past, Russia has also ruled out a temporary ceasefire that would freeze the conflict along the current front lines. Russian nationalist voices and pro-war bloggers have already spoken out against the U.S.-backed proposal.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington would seek to engage Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week to discuss the plan.

"It takes two for tango, as I have already said, so I hope he (Putin) will also agree as well, and I really think that would be 75% of the way, the rest is getting it documented," Trump said on March 11. "We will have a big meeting with Russia tomorrow."