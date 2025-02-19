Russian Shahed drones more dangerous after modifications, military intelligence reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Significant modifications have been observed in the Shahed-136 drones that Russia mass produces, Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) reported on Feb. 18.

The Shahed-136 drones, given the name Geran-2 in Russia, now feature a heavier warhead and additional ballast installed in the UAV design.

The upgraded Shahed-136 now carries a 90-kilogram warhead, nearly double the explosive capacity of the previous 50-kilogram version. This significantly enhances its destructive capability.

However, due to the heavier payload, the drone’s range has decreased from 1,350 kilometers (839 miles) to about 650 kilometers (404 miles), limiting its reach but making it deadlier in closer-range attacks.

A sticker labeled “agricultural equipment parts” in English and Chinese, with a 2024 production date, was found on an antenna used in the drones.

Russia is increasingly using Chinese-made electronics to replace Western components, including critical circuit chips.

Russia has launched thousands of cheap but effective Iranian-designed Shahed drones against Ukraine since the fall of 2022.

Shahed-type drones are often used for strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.