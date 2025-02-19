Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Iranian drones, Drones, Russia, War, Russian weapons
Edit post

Russian Shahed drones more dangerous after modifications, military intelligence reports

by Sonya Bandouil February 19, 2025 5:10 AM 1 min read
An Iranian-made Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drone, a model often used by Russian forces in airstrikes against Ukraine. (Ukraine's Southern Operational Command/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Significant modifications have been observed in the Shahed-136 drones that Russia mass produces, Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) reported on Feb. 18.

The Shahed-136 drones, given the name Geran-2 in Russia, now feature a heavier warhead and additional ballast installed in the UAV design.

The upgraded Shahed-136 now carries a 90-kilogram warhead, nearly double the explosive capacity of the previous 50-kilogram version. This significantly enhances its destructive capability.

However, due to the heavier payload, the drone’s range has decreased from 1,350 kilometers (839 miles) to about 650 kilometers (404 miles), limiting its reach but making it deadlier in closer-range attacks.

A sticker labeled “agricultural equipment parts” in English and Chinese, with a 2024 production date, was found on an antenna used in the drones.

Russia is increasingly using Chinese-made electronics to replace Western components, including critical circuit chips.

Russia has launched thousands of cheap but effective Iranian-designed Shahed drones against Ukraine since the fall of 2022.

Shahed-type drones are often used for strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

North Korea gaining military experience in Ukraine, improving its missiles’ accuracy, Budanov says
“Only three countries — Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea — are gaining direct experience in full-scale 21st-century warfare,” Kyrylo Budanov said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.