Kharkiv, Ukraine, Russia, War, guided bomb
Second Russian strike hits Kharkiv in a day, deaths, injuries reported

by Kateryna Denisova October 8, 2024 5:49 PM 1 min read
A statue of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko is seen protected by sandbags placed by Ukrainian authorities in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 27, 2022, amid Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked a densely populated area of the city of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb on Oct. 8, killing at least two people and injuring three others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The attack is the second strike on Kharkiv to cause civilian casualties in the day.

Earlier in the morning, another attack injured more than 20 people, including a 16-year-old child.

The city's Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that according to preliminary data Russia hit a multi-story building in the second attack.

Kharkiv has endured constant Russian attacks for over two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The last few months have seen intensifying strikes against densely-populated areas of the city.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
3:20 PM

Cuba asks to join BRICS as partner country in letter to Putin.

"Cuba has officially requested to join the BRICS as a 'Partner Country' through a letter to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who holds the presidency of the group," said Carlos M. Pereira, the director of bilateral relations at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, in an X post shared by the ministry's official account.
12:15 PM

Harris dodges question on Ukraine's NATO membership.

Washington will address Ukraine's possible entry into NATO "if and when it arrives at that point," Vice President Kamala Harris said regarding her future policies if elected president in an interview aired on Oct. 7.
