Second Russian strike hits Kharkiv in a day, deaths, injuries reported

Russian forces attacked a densely populated area of the city of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb on Oct. 8, killing at least two people and injuring three others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The attack is the second strike on Kharkiv to cause civilian casualties in the day.

Earlier in the morning, another attack injured more than 20 people, including a 16-year-old child.

The city's Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that according to preliminary data Russia hit a multi-story building in the second attack.

Kharkiv has endured constant Russian attacks for over two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The last few months have seen intensifying strikes against densely-populated areas of the city.