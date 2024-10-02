The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Russian guided bomb hits apartment building in Kharkiv, wounding at least 9

by Abbey Fenbert October 2, 2024 11:39 PM 2 min read
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at a residential building in Kharkiv that was struck by a Russian bomb on Oct. 2, 2024. (Screenshot / Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a KAB guided bomb the night of Oct. 2, hitting a residential building and injuring at least nine people, including a child, local authorities reported.

A Russian KAB guided bomb struck a five-story apartment building between the third and fourth floors, injuring at least nine people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

One of the victims is a three-year-old girl, he said.

All residents of the building are being evacuated, and emergency workers are working at the attack site.  

The strike also caused a fire at the building that spread to nearby vehicles. At least 10 vehicles were in flames following the attack.

The full consequences of the attack are currently being investigated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the bombing on his official Telegram channel, posting a video of the damaged building and calling on world leaders to help Ukraine prevent such attacks.

"For such Russian strikes to stop, Ukraine must receive the necessary and, most importantly, sufficient assistance from the world and its partners," he said.

Kharkiv has endured constant Russian attacks for over two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The last few months have seen intensifying strikes against densely-populated areas of the city.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
