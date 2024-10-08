Skip to content
Updated: Russian strike on Kharkiv injures 11

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2024 11:22 AM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A view of the Kharkiv city sign in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 5, 2023. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

A Russian attack against the industrial part of the eastern city of Kharkiv on Oct. 8 injured 11 people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. One of the victims is 16 years old.

According to Syniehubov, three of the victims are in serious condition.

The governor initially said that Russia used KAB aerial bombs but later clarified that the type of weapon used is still being determined.

The city's infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack, Syniehubov said without revealing additional details.

Several hits were recorded in the city, resulting in a large-scale fire, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Kharkiv Oblast borders Russia to the northeast. Repeated daily attacks are a fact of life for the residents of the embattled region.

‘Fights ongoing at every building entrance’ as Russia enters eastern Toretsk, military says
“The fighting is taking place within Toretsk itself. The situation is unstable; fights are ongoing literally at every building entrance,” spokesperson Anastasia Bobovnikova said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.