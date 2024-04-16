Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 35 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 16. At least 218 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Myropillia, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krolevets, Shalyhyne, Esman, Shostka, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske and Yampil were targeted. One civilian was injured in the Yampil community following Russia's airstrike.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, missile, and drone attacks. The community of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, also saw at least 23 mines dropped, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The town of Bilopillia, home to about 16,000 residents before the full-scale invasion, experienced the most intense attacks, with over 70 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

On April 15, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service repelled an attack by Russian saboteurs in the region. Ukrainian border guards fired on the Russian reconnaissance group as it was attempting to break into Sumy Oblast, the State Border Guard Service said on Telegram.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.