Russia adds 4 Kalibr cruise missile carriers in Black Sea

Russia added four Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea, bringing the total number of Kalibrs to 32, Ukraine's Southern Command reported in a Facebook post.

Among other cruise and ballistic missiles, Kalibrs have been among the main weapons that Russia has used to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Recently on April 27, Russia hit the southern city of Mykolaiv with four Kalibr missiles, damaging two houses, an apartment building, and a historical building.

The post also said that the threat of missile strikes remains "as high as possible" and not to ignore the air raid sirens when they are activated around the country.