Update: 1 killed, 23 injured in Russian attack on Mykolaiv

Russian April 27 missile strike on Mykolaiv killed one civilian and injured 23, including a child, according to Ukraine's Southern Command.

Russian troops hit the city overnight with four Kalibr missiles, damaging two houses, an apartment building, and a historical building, the military said.

The first responders have extinguished fires caused by the attack and continue clearing the rubble.

The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv overnight on April 27, 2023. (The Southern Operational Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces/Facebook)

The Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea and directed "using terrain features and trajectory changes to complicate detection" by Ukraine's air defenses, the Southern Command added.

The military called the Russian attack "an obvious fact of terror of the civilian population" since this missile type is "a high-precision weapon that works according to targeting coordinates."

Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv, a shipbuilding center and a port on the Southern Buh River, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.