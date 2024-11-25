Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, Romania, Politics, Eastern Europe, Elections
Edit post

Far-right Ukraine aid critic takes surprise lead in Romanian presidential election

by Martin Fornusek November 25, 2024 9:02 AM
Calin Georgescu. (Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Calin Georgescu, a far-right critic of Romania's pro-NATO and pro-Ukraine policy, is projected to enter the presidential run-off vote after a shock result in the first round on Nov. 24.

Georgescu is leading the polls with 22.92% and roughly 99.9% of the vote counted, followed by center-left Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at 19.17% and Elena Lasconi of the center-right Save Romania Union at 19.16%.

The surprise outcome signals a possible shift within a country at NATO's eastern frontier that has been staunchly supportive of its Ukrainian neighbors throughout the full-scale war. Romania's head of state has a significant influence in some areas, such as foreign policy.

George Simion, the leader of the far-right AUR Alliance, who has been banned from entering Ukraine over "systematic anti-Ukrainian activities," is projected to come in fourth with 13.87%. The second round of the vote is scheduled to take place on Dec. 8.

Georgescu has previously called for an end to Romania's support for Ukraine and lambasted the presence of a NATO missile defense station in Romania as a "shame on diplomacy."

Romania took a decisively pro-Ukraine stance under Ciolacu and outgoing President Klaus Iohannis, providing military, humanitarian, and economic support. The country is a key conduit for Ukraine's agricultural exports and has recently provided Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system.

Romania shares a 610-kilometer (380-mile) border with Ukraine. Russian drone wreckage has been found on the Romanian side of the border on several occasions following Moscow's drone strikes against Ukrainian Danube ports, forcing Bucharest to ramp up security measures in the area.

Georgescu, who has a strong presence on the TikTok social network, was considered to be a marginal candidate by previous surveys and was often not even listed among the top five presidential hopefuls.

He ran as an independent candidate while a former member of the AUR Alliance. Georgescu left the party in 2022 after being criticized by his fellow party members for his overtly pro-Russian and anti-NATO views. He previously lauded Romania's World War II-era fascist leader, Ion Antonescu, as a national hero.

Georgescu served as a special rapporteur in the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and has worked as an expert in sustainable development and the environment sector.

Romania’s Defense Ministry proposes downing drones violating its airspace
Romania could shoot down aircraft illegally violating its airspace based on the level of threat, according to a draft law published by the Romanian Defense on Oct. 28.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

8:46 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 6.

Russia launched an attack against the central part of Kharkiv on the morning of Nov. 25, injuring at least six people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.
6:46 AM

Polish farmers lift blockade at Ukraine border.

Polish farmers, who staged a protest in the village of Medyka and blocked the Sheghini border crossing with Ukraine, have suspended their blockade, Ukraine’s State Customs Service reported on Nov. 24.
