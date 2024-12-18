Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Rheinmetall, Germany, Western aid, War, Ukraine
Edit post

Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles

by Sonya Bandouil December 18, 2024 3:47 AM 1 min read
29 May 2024, Lithuania, Pabrade: The logo of the Rheinmetall armaments group can be seen on a Bundeswehr vehicle at the NATO exercise Quadriga 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/Picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has received an order to supply Ukraine with 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles, the company announced on Dec. 17.

The delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2025, with the contract valued in the tens of millions of euros, funded by Germany.

The statement by Rheinmetall noted that the Marder 1A3 model features enhanced targeting capabilities through a laser rangefinder.

Rheinmetall has so far transferred about 200 combat vehicles, including over a hundred Marder 1A3 models, to Ukraine directly or indirectly through the so-called circular exchange program. The German manufacturer first received an order for the Marder infantry fighting vehicles in March 2023.

In late July, Rheinmetall announced that it had received an order from the Ukrainian government to begin the construction of an ammunition factory in Ukraine. The company previously said it planned to open at least four production plants in the country.

Ukraine has arms to resist at least until mid-2025 if US cuts aid, finance minister says
“I believe that we have enough funds, enough weapons, missiles, and artillery shells to resist at least during the first half of 2025,” Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:40 PM

Zelensky rejects Orban's mediation, says he has no leverage over Putin.

“Ukraine is a strong country and has proven it on the battlefield throughout Putin's aggression. Does anyone else in Europe have this experience now? No. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure on Putin? With a joke, a smile? Let him keep it,” Zelensky said, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.