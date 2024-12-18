Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has received an order to supply Ukraine with 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles, the company announced on Dec. 17.

The delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2025, with the contract valued in the tens of millions of euros, funded by Germany.

The statement by Rheinmetall noted that the Marder 1A3 model features enhanced targeting capabilities through a laser rangefinder.

Rheinmetall has so far transferred about 200 combat vehicles, including over a hundred Marder 1A3 models, to Ukraine directly or indirectly through the so-called circular exchange program. The German manufacturer first received an order for the Marder infantry fighting vehicles in March 2023.

In late July, Rheinmetall announced that it had received an order from the Ukrainian government to begin the construction of an ammunition factory in Ukraine. The company previously said it planned to open at least four production plants in the country.