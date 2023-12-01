Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

RFE/RL: Ukrainian truckers stuck in blockade at Polish border planning hunger strike

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2023 5:30 PM 2 min read
Trucks stand in line in Medyka, Poland, amid an ongoing blockade by Polish truckers on Nov. 23, 2023. (Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian truckers who have been stuck at the Polish border for two weeks amid an ongoing blockade by Polish truckers say they will go on a hunger strike if their demands to ease the roadblock are not met, a Ukrainian trucker told RFE/RL on Dec. 1.

Ukrainian trucker Roman Vlasiuk said that seven trucks per hour should be allowed to cross, which then should increase to 14. If these demands are not met, the group of around 200 truckers will "officially declare a hunger strike" and "switch to only water and tea."

He added that 2,000 trucks are stuck at the Krakovets-Korczowa crossing alone.

Polish police, armed with anti-riot equipment such as pepper spray, have surrounded the group, telling them the gathering of that size is unlawful. The police would not allow the Ukrainian truckers to talk to their Polish counterparts, Vlasiuk said. Two representatives were finally able to go negotiate, he added.

Polish truckers claim that the lack of entry permits for Ukrainian trucks is hurting business for Polish drivers and blocking three border crossing points since Nov. 6.

A fourth crossing was blocked on Nov. 27.

The EU has warned the Polish government to ensure the end of the blockade.

Slovak truckers have also announced similar protests and blockades, and Ukrainian truckers began a counterprotest on the Polish side of the border on Nov. 28.

Conditions have continued to worsen for the truckers as the weather gets colder. Two Ukrainian truckers have already died while waiting at the border, both reportedly of natural causes. One of them had been waiting at the border for more than three days prior to his death.

Negotiations have so far yet to bring an end to the situation.

Trucker protests: Unraveling the standoff between Polish and Ukrainian haulers
As Polish protests blocking three major Poland-Ukraine border crossings stretch into their third week, negotiations to bring an end to the blockade have all but failed. Exhausted drivers are stuck in massive lines on both sides of the border, with expected waiting times reaching over one month at t…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.