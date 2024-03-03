Skip to content
Reuters: Turkish Foreign Minister says 'it is time to start a dialogue for a ceasefire' in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2024 9:44 PM 2 min read
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks on stage during the closing ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) at the NEST Congress and Exhibition Centre in Antalya, Turkey on March 03, 2024. (Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for discussions on a ceasefire in Ukraine to begin following a diplomatic forum in the Turkish city of Antalya, Reuters reported.

“On the issue of Ukraine, our view is that both sides have reached the limits of what they can get by war. We think that it is time to start a dialogue for a ceasefire,” Fidan said on March 3, Reuters reported.

Fidan met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on March 1 during the forum, telling reporters that the two had discussed several issues, including the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

The foreign minister added that opening up ceasefire talks "doesn't mean recognizing the occupation (by Russia), but issues of sovereignty and ceasefire should be discussed separately."

"The death and injury of more than 500,000 people and the complete destruction of the infrastructure and superstructure of an entire country is not a reality that is bearable for us," Fidan said.

"This has to stop somehow. To stop this, there should be some discussions and everybody should get used to this idea."

Earlier in the week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Turkey, a NATO member, has sought to position itself as a mediator in the war and to maintain close ties with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Turkey shares maritime borders with both Ukraine and Russia. The Turkish government has provided military aid to Ukraine – including mine resistant vehicles, munitions, drones, and other supplies – since 2022.

Slovak FM meets Lavrov in Turkey
Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on March 2.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
