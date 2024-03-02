Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Slovak FM meets Lavrov in Turkey

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2024 3:36 PM 2 min read
Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár (C) arrives at NATO headquarters on the first day of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 28, 2023. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on March 2.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed the ministers discussed the "most pressing issues on the international agenda," including the "situation" in Ukraine.

The Slovak Foreign Ministry has yet to announce the meeting.

The meeting raised eyebrows amid the West's decision to sever ties with Russia amid its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Blanar is one of the few European leaders to have met with a Russian authority in person since the onset of the full-scale war.

The current Slovakian government has made several moves and statements perceived as Ukraine-skeptic over the past few months.

Elected in September on a populist, Ukraine-skeptic platform, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico halted arms supplies from Slovakia's military stocks and repeatedly criticized both defense assistance for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

In January, the Slovak Culture Ministry reversed a ban on cooperating with Belarus and Russia.

Meanwhile, Robert Fico came out with another anti-Ukrainian public statement on Jan. 20, telling Slovak radio that he would block Ukraine's accession to NATO.

In November 2023, Fico said that Slovakia should prepare for "the end of the war in Ukraine and for the standardization of Slovak-Russian relations."

Not backing Ukraine is ‘disastrous for Slovak security,’ says former defense minister
One of Ukraine’s worst fears appears to have come to pass: a key ally announced a halt to military aid. Slovakia, Ukraine’s small eastern neighbor of 5.4 million people, gave generously from its Soviet-era arsenal and welcomed Ukrainian refugees after the full-scale war began. Now, a recent electi…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:36 PM

Slovak FM meets Lavrov in Turkey.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on March 2.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:10 AM

Bulgaria will stop importing Russian oil.

Bulgaria halted Russian oil imports this week as part of the European Union's ban on Russian oil, thereby ending a two-year embargo exemption, the Bulgarian news outlet BGNES reported on March 1.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.