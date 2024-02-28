Turkey offers to again host Russia-Ukraine peace talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkey is ready to again host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video address to the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit on Feb. 28, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The final rounds of unsuccessful peace talks in 2022 took place in the Turkish city of Antalya. Maintaining close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, Ankara sought to position itself as a mediator in the war.

Speaking to the summit's participants, Erdogan said that diplomacy should be given a chance to "fair and lasting resolution" of the full-scale war, which has entered its third year.

"To achieve this goal, utilizing diplomatic channels at the highest level from every possible avenue is of great importance," Erdogan said.

The Turkish head of state reiterated his commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, as well as to the rights of Crimean Tatars. The indigenous group of the occupied peninsula faces heavy repressions by Russian authorities.

"I'm of the opinion that joint efforts should be initiated, at least on determining general parameters of peace," Erdogan said.

Ukraine said the peace talks should be held on the basis of its 10-step peace formula, which includes a full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Moscow has rejected this proposal.

Erdogan said that he agrees with the peace formula "in principle."

Ukraine works with Switzerland to organize a global peace summit in the country. Over 160 countries will be invited to discuss Kyiv's peace formula and create a joint document on what needs to be done to restore the country’s sovereignty.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office, said Ukraine could invite representatives from Russia to the summit, even though they have not been invited to preceding peace formula meetings.