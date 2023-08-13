Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

PM Shmyhal: Ukraine repairs most energy facilities hit by Russian attacks last year

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 14, 2023 12:16 AM 1 min read
View of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under Russian occupation, from the right bank of the Dnipro River. (Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of Aug. 13, Ukraine has repaired 80% of the main power grids and high-voltage stations damaged by Russian attacks to their pre-war condition, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported.

He added that 62% of the planned repair work on power units has been completed at the country's thermal power stations. In addition, 32 units at the hydroelectric power stations have either been repaired or are undergoing repair work.

“We are preparing for winter," Shmyhal said. "We understand the high chances that the Russians will continue large-scale attacks on the energy system.”

According to Shmyhal, five out of nine damaged power units at Ukraininan nuclear power plants have already been repaired.

“The repair campaign is going in accordance with the  plan. We are creating multi-level protection for energy facilities,” Shmyhal said.

In November of last year, Russia severely hit almost half of Ukraine’s energy system. On Nov. 15 alone, the Russian military launched about 100 missiles targeting energy infrastructure in Kyiv and 10 regions across the country.

Kenneth Rogoff: Europe must lead Ukraine’s reconstruction
Who should pay for Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction? Shortly after Russia’s invasion, my co-authors and I estimated that it would cost roughly €200-500 billion ($220-550 billion) to rebuild the country and called for Europe to spearhead the recovery effort. After more than 500 days of de…
The Kyiv IndependentKenneth Rogoff
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.