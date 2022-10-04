Reuters: IMF to consider $1.3 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Monetary Fund's executive board will decide on Ukraine's request for $1.3 billion in additional emergency funding on Friday, Oct. 7, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The fund believes that "Ukraine has received sufficient financial assurances from its global partners to meet the IMF's debt sustainability requirements and qualify for further emergency funds," according to the sources.

On Sept. 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the IMF had allocated an additional $1.4 billion to support Ukraine after the institution provided $1.4 billion in emergency assistance in March due to Russia’s full-scale invasion.

On July 26, National Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko told Reuters that Ukraine wanted to agree on a new $15-20 billion loan program with the IMF by the end of 2022.

