Zelensky: IMF allocates additional $1.4 billion to support Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 13, 2022 7:27 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
On Sept. 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a phone conversation with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and discussed "future cooperation to increase Ukraine's financial stability.”
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.