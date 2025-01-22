Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, NATO, Trump Ukraine, Donald Trump, Davos
Ukraine's NATO prospects depend on Trump, Zelensky says

by Boldizsar Gyori January 22, 2025 12:08 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 21, 2025. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s ascension to NATO ultimately rests on U.S. President Donald Trump’s will, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 21.

"Everything depends on the United States. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO, everyone will be in favor. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO," Zelensky told journalists.

Zelensky also named four countries — Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, and the United States— that currently do not want Ukraine to join the military alliance. Politico reported last year that other countries, such as Belgium, Slovenia, or Spain, are also in opposition, even though they are less vocal about their stance.

There is little evidence that the new Trump administration would be more open to accepting Ukraine into NATO than former U.S. President Joe Biden. Trump even attacked Biden over alleged support for Kyiv's aspirations, claiming it provoked Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukraine did not obtain any definitive commitments from Western partners on its NATO membership ahead of the full-scale invasion and, as of 2025, has yet to receive a membership invitation.

A report by The Wall Street Journal has previously suggested that Trump’s team was exploring a plan to delay Ukraine’s NATO membership by at least 20 years in exchange for Western arms supplies and European peacekeepers to monitor a potential ceasefire with Russia.

Moscow has already rejected the proposal, with Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly seeking a permanent ban on Ukraine's entry into the alliance in expected talks with Trump.

Kyiv submitted its application to join in September 2022, and in July 2024, the alliance affirmed Ukraine's "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership."

Ukraine hopes Washington will support Kyiv’s NATO bid after elections, as opposition in Europe persists
The desire to receive an official invitation to NATO tops President Volodymyr Zelensky’s victory plan. While acknowledging that membership itself is a matter for after the war, Zelensky urged allies to send an invitation before U.S. President Joe Biden leaves office in January. The president also…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Ukraine's NATO prospects depend on Trump, Zelensky says.

"Everything depends on the United States. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO, everyone will be in favor. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO," President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in Davos.
Supervisory board extends arms procurement head's contract, initiates audit following proposed merger.

The contract extensions comes after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov walked back on plans to merge the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator into one agency, following a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards established "to perform their tasks and supporting their independence and anti-corruption policies."
