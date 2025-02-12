Pentagon chief Hegseth arrives in Brussels ahead of Ramstein-format meeting

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Feb. 12 as the allies gather for a Ramstein-format meeting.

The U.K. has taken over the U.S.'s role in chairing the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) as Washington revises its foreign and security policy after President Donald Trump's accession to office.

"Our commitment is clear: NATO must be a stronger, more lethal force—not a diplomatic club. Time for allies to meet the moment," Hegseth said on X, marking the first visit by a Trump administration official to NATO.

The UDCG, which is composed of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, was founded by former U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in 2022 to coordinate allied support for Ukraine.

Though the allies usually announce fresh major aid packages for Kyiv during the summits, Hegseth is not expected to commit any new assistance and will participate in a "listening mode," the Wahington Post reported.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said the 26th Ramstein-format meeting should focus on "strengthening military cooperation and real mechanisms to support Ukraine."

The agenda also includes ensuring a stable and timely supply of military aid in 2025, accelerating the delivery of critical weapons like air defense systems, aviation, and ammunition, and fostering joint projects with European partners.

The Ramstein summit coincides with other key events this week, including the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting and the Munich Security Conference. The latter will be attended by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.