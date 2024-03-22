Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack, Missile attack, Dnipro Dam
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 92 of 151 Russian aerial targets overnight on March 22

by Kateryna Hodunova March 22, 2024 10:34 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on March 22, 2024 (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov/Telegram).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses downed 37 missiles and 55 Shahed-type drones overnight on March 22 during a mass Russian attack, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Russia launched 151 missiles and drones in total overnight, targeting the cities of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, and elsewhere, primarily aiming at the energy infrastructure.

Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Station, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant, was among the damaged facilities.

According to the Air Force's report, 55 Shahed-type drones, 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, and two Kh-59 guided cruise missiles were downed by Ukrainian forces.

Russian troops used in total 63 Shahed-type drones, 12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, five Kh-22 cruise missiles, seven Kh-47 M2 (Kinzhal) aeroballistic missiles, 22 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, and two Kh-59 guided cruise missiles during the mass attack on Ukraine.

The drones were reportedly launched from the direction of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, while the missiles were carried out from Belgorod, Tambov, Kursk, Rostov oblasts, the Caspian Sea, and the occupied territories of Crimea and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine's air defense is in an increasingly difficult situation as ammunition supplies from the U.S., a key military donor, remain blocked due to political disputes in Congress.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Russian attack, adding that "Russian missiles do not have delays" and stressing Ukraine's need for additional air defense systems.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
