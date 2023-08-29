Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reintegration Ministry: Children to be evacuated from 5 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Martin Fornusek August 29, 2023 6:40 PM
Civilians, including a child, prepare to board an evacuation vehicle in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, in August 2023. (Source: Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories announced on Aug. 29 the mandatory evacuation of children and their parents or guardians from five settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The measure will concern 54 children and 67 accompanying family members from Huliaipole, Yehorivka, and Preobrazhenka in the Polohy district, and Stepnohirsk and Novopavlivka in the Vasylivka district.

As the reason for the evacuation, the ministry listed the worsening security situation and Russian shelling.

The mandatory evacuation will also apply to people with limited mobility living in the aforementioned settlements, the announcement said.

Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said already on Aug. 28 that the measure will soon be announced by the authorities.

Both the Polohy and Vasylivka districts are located near the front line running through the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukrainian troops are pushing through the southern region as part of their ongoing counteroffensive.

Evacuations of children are also underway in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as in front-line settlements of Donetsk Oblast.

Author: Martin Fornusek
