Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reintegration Ministry: 3 children return home from occupied Kherson Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 17, 2023 1:55 PM 2 min read
Oleksandr, 10, Daryna, 8, and six-year-old Yakov reunite with their family after being rescued from Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast on Oct. 17, 2023. ( Reintegration Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three more Ukrainian children returned to their parents on the Kyiv-controlled territory on Oct. 17 in a rescue mission by the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and the Reintegration Ministry.

When Russian troops entered Kherson last year, the parents sent the kids, aged between six and 10, to their grandmother living in a village as they hoped it was safer there, the ministry wrote. Later, Ukraine liberated the regional capital, but the village remained under Russian occupation.

Last week, another family in Kherson Oblast reunited, according to the report. After spending 19 months in Russian occupation, nine-year-old Nadiia and her 14-year-old brother Mykhailo returned to their parents.

According to official estimates, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has abducted or forcibly displaced around 20,000 children from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, although the actual number is likely much higher.

Almost 400 of them have been brought back to the Kyiv-controlled territory.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in March 2023 for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights, on war crimes charges for their role in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children during the full-scale invasion.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

