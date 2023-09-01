Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutors say they prevented supply of 1 million low-quality food kits to Ukrainian military

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 1, 2023 7:31 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prosecutor General's Office said it had successfully demonstrated the illegality of a supplementary agreement to the Defense Ministry's contract for the purchase of military food kits from a commercial enterprise.

The supplementary agreement entailed buying ration packs that failed to meet nutrition standards for military personnel established by Ukrainian law, according to the prosecutors.

If the contract had entered into force, Ukraine's Armed Forces would have received a million low-quality food kits worth Hr 430 million ($11 million), reads the Sept. 1 report.

The court confirmed that the additional agreement was concluded "in violation of the requirements of the current legislation and contrary to the interests of the state," added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Media: Defense Ministry purchased summer jackets instead of winter attire for military in 2022
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry purchased last year $33 million worth of “winter” clothes for the military, which were in fact summer attire, according to an investigation by Dzerkalo Tyzhnia published on Aug. 10
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Amidst another procurement scandal in the Defense Ministry, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Aug. 31, citing government sources, that Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is likely to be dismissed soon.

Earlier in August, an investigation alleged that the ministry had signed a contract with a Turkish company in September 2022 to buy $33 million worth of "winter" clothing for the military. While the jackets were on their way to Ukraine, they reportedly tripled in price.

Reznikov denied the accusation, saying he is ready to resign if the reports that the military procured uniforms for an inflated price are confirmed.

The investigation has increased pressure on the Defense Ministry's leadership, already facing several corruption scandals, such as the procurement of food products for the military at inflated prices uncovered in January.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.