Prosecutors say they prevented supply of 1 million low-quality food kits to Ukrainian military

The Prosecutor General's Office said it had successfully demonstrated the illegality of a supplementary agreement to the Defense Ministry's contract for the purchase of military food kits from a commercial enterprise.

The supplementary agreement entailed buying ration packs that failed to meet nutrition standards for military personnel established by Ukrainian law, according to the prosecutors.

If the contract had entered into force, Ukraine's Armed Forces would have received a million low-quality food kits worth Hr 430 million ($11 million), reads the Sept. 1 report.

The court confirmed that the additional agreement was concluded "in violation of the requirements of the current legislation and contrary to the interests of the state," added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Amidst another procurement scandal in the Defense Ministry, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Aug. 31, citing government sources, that Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is likely to be dismissed soon.

Earlier in August, an investigation alleged that the ministry had signed a contract with a Turkish company in September 2022 to buy $33 million worth of "winter" clothing for the military. While the jackets were on their way to Ukraine, they reportedly tripled in price.

Reznikov denied the accusation, saying he is ready to resign if the reports that the military procured uniforms for an inflated price are confirmed.

The investigation has increased pressure on the Defense Ministry's leadership, already facing several corruption scandals, such as the procurement of food products for the military at inflated prices uncovered in January.