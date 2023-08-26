Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's defense minister promises to resign if dishonest scheme in procurement of military clothing is proven

by Uliana Horoshko August 26, 2023 3:59 AM 2 min read
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov amid foreign leaders at the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Aug. 25 that he is ready to resign if the accusations of summer jackets procurement instead of winter ones are confirmed.

In a conversation with the journalists, he offered to make a bet. "I propose a bet. If it turns out that the Defense Ministry really did supply 180,000 summer jackets instead of winter jackets, then I, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, will write a letter of resignation," he said.

If this turns out to be a lie, Oleksii Reznikov suggests that lawmaker Anastasia Radina, who accused the Defense Ministry of dishonest schemes, resigns from her post, and that Mykhailo Tkach, a journalist at Ukrainska Pravda, resigns from the publication because of his article and stops his journalism work for three years.

The minister also promised to provide "all documents, evidence, facts and materials" related to the case so that the winner of the dispute would be obvious.

On Aug. 10, the Ukrainian media published an investigation alleging that Ukraine's Defense Ministry had signed a contract with a Turkish company to supply winter clothing for the military in the fall of 2022. While the jackets were on their way to Ukraine, they tripled in price.

The documents show that 4,900 jackets and pants, which in one document are listed at a total cost of $142,000, are later listed at $421,000. The price for "camouflage" jackets increased from $29 per one to $86 for "winter air protection" jackets.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov denied information that the ministry had allegedly purchased summer uniforms for the Armed Forces and stated that "the jackets will be shown soon."

On Aug. 23, a committee meeting was held at which Deputy Minister Denys Sharapov attended on behalf of the Defense Ministry. He brought jackets with him, but they were from another batch.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian main lines of defense in some areas, top US general says
Key developments on Aug. 25: * Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian first lines of defense in some areas * Ukraine strikes Russian brigade in Crimea * Russia claims destroying 42 drones over Crimea * Russia launches two strikes against Odesa Oblast overnight * Border Guards: Number of…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
