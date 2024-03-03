Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Missile attack, Donetsk Oblast
Prosecutor’s Office: Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast towns wound 5

by Kateryna Hodunova March 3, 2024 12:17 PM 1 min read
A building damaged by a Russian airstrike on the town of Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, on March. 3, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the towns of Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on March 3, injuring five people, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy battles continue in the region, as Russia intensifies offensive actions along the front, and Ukraine's Armed Forces face serious ammunition shortages due to delays in U.S. aid.

Russia struck Myrnohrad using four Soviet-era S-300 missiles. The attack damaged 17 multi-story buildings, 16 private houses, two stores, two educational institutions, and a bank, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Three people were injured, including two women aged 50 and 33 and a 37-year-old man, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

Russian forces also fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Pokrovsk at 6:30 a.m., damaging nine buildings, three private houses and two educational institutions. Two women aged 24 and 52 received shrapnel wounds.

Update: Death toll of Russian attack against Odesa rises to 10
The death toll of a Russian drone attack against Odesa on March 2 has risen to 10 as the body of a woman and her eight-month-old infant was found under the rubble, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on March 3.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
3:36 PM

Slovak FM meets Lavrov in Turkey.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on March 2.
