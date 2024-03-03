Prosecutor’s Office: Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast towns wound 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the towns of Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on March 3, injuring five people, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy battles continue in the region, as Russia intensifies offensive actions along the front, and Ukraine's Armed Forces face serious ammunition shortages due to delays in U.S. aid.

Russia struck Myrnohrad using four Soviet-era S-300 missiles. The attack damaged 17 multi-story buildings, 16 private houses, two stores, two educational institutions, and a bank, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Three people were injured, including two women aged 50 and 33 and a 37-year-old man, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

Russian forces also fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Pokrovsk at 6:30 a.m., damaging nine buildings, three private houses and two educational institutions. Two women aged 24 and 52 received shrapnel wounds.