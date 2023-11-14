Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor's office: Russian soldiers who killed civilians, including well-known children's writer, identified

by Nate Ostiller November 14, 2023 7:51 PM 1 min read
A portrait of murdered Ukrainian children's writer Volodymyr Vakulenko and a book written by him in Braille stand on the table next to a cross on Dec. 6, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Viacheslav Mavrychev/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian soldiers who killed at least four civilians in Kharkiv Oblast around the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including the well-known children's writer Volodymyr Vakulenko, were identified by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, according to a post on Nov. 14.

The two soldiers, whom the Prosecutor General's Office said are Ukrainian natives of Luhansk Oblast, learned the Vakulenko lived in the then-occupied town of Kapytolivka. Aware that Vakulenko had pro-Ukrainian views, the two soldiers interrogated him twice, kidnapping him and killing him the second time. His body was found in a mass grave outside of Izium.

In addition, the two soldiers are accused of abducting three other civilians, including a veteran of the Donbas war, holding them in a cellar and torturing them. Two of them were eventually shot and killed, and the third was beaten to death.

The two soldiers were declared wanted, the Prosecutor General's Office said. The investigation is ongoing.

Iryna Tsilyk: Losing intellectuals on front lines is disastrous for Ukrainian culture
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent is exclusively re-publishing an interview with Iryna Tsilyk prepared by Forum for Ukrainian Studies, a research publication for experts, practitioners, and academics to discuss, explore, reflect upon, develop, and transform international understanding of contempor…
The Kyiv IndependentCIUS
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:08 PM

Danilov: Counteroffensive hopes did not come true.

Ukraine's counteroffensive hopes did not come true, but that does not mean Kyiv will not eventually achieve victory, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said in a comment for the BBC on Dec. 12.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
12:10 PM

US House passes bill banning import of uranium from Russia.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Dec. 11 to pass a bill banning the import of Russian uranium. A majority of uranium used by the U.S. is purchased from abroad. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that in 2022, 12% of the total amount of uranium used by nuclear power plants in the U.S. was purchased from Russia, making it the third largest supplier.
9:51 AM

Russia claims it shot down ballistic missile over Belgorod Oblast.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, said that air defense had shot down a "target" near the village of Bessonovka, about 30 kilometers from the city of Belgorod and close to 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Kyiv did not comment on the claim, and it cannot be independently verified.
6:10 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 11, firing 18 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
5:45 AM

Zelensky meets with key allies in Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted a series of meetings with key allies in Washington on Dec 11 seeking to secure additional support for Ukraine as additional U.S. aid funding remains in question.
1:39 AM

Media: Brazilian president denies Zelensky's request to meet.

President Volodymr Zelensky requested a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while traveling to Argentina for the inauguration of Javier Milei, but the Brazilian leader declined to meet, the Brazilian news outlet O Globo reported Dec. 11.
11:32 PM

Finnish court orders Russian neo-Nazi fighter to remain in custody.

The decision came just three days after the Finnish Supreme Court ruled that Petrovsky cannot be extradited to Ukraine to stand trial because conditions in Ukrainian prisons do not meet standards set by the European Convention on Human Rights. The court released him but he was immediately re-arrested by the Finnish Border Guard.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.