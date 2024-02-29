Prosecutor's Office: Russian airstrike in Donetsk Oblast injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an airstrike on the village of Shcherbynivka in Donetsk Oblast, wounding three people and damaging multiple houses, the regional prosecutor's office reported on Feb. 29.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Intense fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russia, as Moscow seeks to capture the entire region.

Russia dropped a bomb on the village at around 4:50 p.m. local time, completely destroying a house, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office said on Telegram.

The debris and blast wave injured three residents of houses nearby, a 63-year-old woman and two men aged 65 and 76, according to the prosecutors.

At least 10 nearby houses and outbuildings were reportedly damaged in the strike.

Shcherbynivka lies around 35 kilometers southwest of Russian-occupied Bakhmut.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 28 killed two civilians and injured four others, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported earlier.