Ukraine reports heavy battles in Bakhmut direction as Russia pulls in reserves

This audio is created with AI assistance

Intense fighting is taking place in the Bakhmut sector in Donetsk Oblast, as Russian forces are attempting to advance toward nearby Chasiv Yar, Eastern Group of Forces spokesperson Illia Yevlash said on air on Feb. 27.

Russia has been ramping up pressure along the front as Ukraine faces increasingly critical ammunition shortages due to a decrease in Western aid. Moscow's troops captured Avdiivka earlier in February, their first conquest of a Ukrainian city since Bakhmut last May.

According to Yevlash, Russian forces are focusing their attacks on villages east of Chasiv Yar, such as Bohdanivka.

"Fierce battles are already taking place on the outskirts, the enemy is using reserves, trying to reinforce its troops with various units, (such as) Storm Z, and Storm V (units made up of convicts – edit.)," Yevlash said.

Ramzan Kadyrov's Chechen forces are also trying to attack near Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka, two villages south of Bakhmut, the spokesperson said. One of such units was reportedly destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

According to Yevlash, Russian forces are heavily employing air force and heavy weapons in the Bakhmut sector.

"(Russian) losses in heavy equipment are very high: 60%. That is, three out of five vehicles if they attack or deliver infantry," the spokesperson said.