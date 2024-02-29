Syrskyi visits front line, reports Russian offensive at Orlivka held back

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces held back a Russian attack on the outskirts of the front-line village of Orlivka in Donetsk Oblast, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Feb. 29, following a visit to the front line.

Ukrainian forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne near the recently captured Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 26 and set up defenses near neighboring settlements, including Orlivka, to prevent further Russian advances westwards.

Syrskyi described the situation in the front line in Donetsk Oblast as "difficult," with Russian troops continuing to conduct offensives "in many directions of the front line."

The situation is "particularly tense" in the villages that Ukrainian forces withdrew to after Russia captured Avdiivka.

Syrskyi said he noted the "courage, resilience, and heroism" of the 3rd Assault Brigade and 25th Separate Airborne Brigades, which held back the Russian offensive at Orlivka "with bold and decisive actions."

Syrksyi also said that during his visit, he took measures to correct "certain miscalculations" commanders had made that "directly affected the stability of the defense in certain areas."

"I took all measures to correct the situation on the spot, with the allocation of an additional resource of ammunition and material means, as well as the necessary reserves," Syrskyi said.

Ukrainian forces withdrew from the small industrial city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 17 amid ammunition shortages after months of repelling Russia's renewed offensive.

Ukrainian forces then withdrew from the villages of Stepove and Severne near Avdiivka on Feb. 27, north of Lastochkyne.