Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Oleksandr Syrskyi
Edit post

Syrskyi visits front line, reports Russian offensive at Orlivka held back

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 29, 2024 9:47 AM 1 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi visits front line in Donetsk Oblast, published on Feb. 29, 2024. (Syrskyi / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces held back a Russian attack on the outskirts of the front-line village of Orlivka in Donetsk Oblast, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Feb. 29, following a visit to the front line.

Ukrainian forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne near the recently captured Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 26 and set up defenses near neighboring settlements, including Orlivka, to prevent further Russian advances westwards.

Syrskyi described the situation in the front line in Donetsk Oblast as "difficult," with Russian troops continuing to conduct offensives "in many directions of the front line."

The situation is "particularly tense" in the villages that Ukrainian forces withdrew to after Russia captured Avdiivka.

Syrskyi said he noted the "courage, resilience, and heroism" of the 3rd Assault Brigade and 25th Separate Airborne Brigades, which held back the Russian offensive at Orlivka "with bold and decisive actions."

Syrksyi also said that during his visit, he took measures to correct "certain miscalculations" commanders had made that "directly affected the stability of the defense in certain areas."

"I took all measures to correct the situation on the spot, with the allocation of an additional resource of ammunition and material means, as well as the necessary reserves," Syrskyi said.

Ukrainian forces withdrew from the small industrial city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 17 amid ammunition shortages after months of repelling Russia's renewed offensive.

Ukrainian forces then withdrew from the villages of Stepove and Severne near Avdiivka on Feb. 27, north of Lastochkyne.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:14 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Su-34.

Ukrainian forces shot down another Su-34 attack plane, the Air Force reported on Feb. 29, adding another jet to the list of reported Russian aircraft losses in recent days.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:54 AM

McConnell's exit signals shift in Republican support for Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's impending departure from his leadership role in November signals a significant shift in Republican support for Ukraine. McConnell has played a pivotal role in securing military assistance and funding for Kyiv, Politico reports.
10:57 PM

Parliament's website reportedly hit by cyberattack.

There are no further details on the reported cyberattack, including Verkhovna Rada’s assumptions about those involved in the hacking. At the time of publication, the link to the parliament's Telegram was already working properly.
9:22 PM

Kuleba: Albania to open embassy in Kyiv soon.

Albania is planning to open its embassy in Kyiv "soon," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social platform X on Feb. 28 after meeting his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in Tirana.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.