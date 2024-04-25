Skip to content
Russian attack on city in Kharkiv Oblast injures at least 7

by Kateryna Hodunova April 25, 2024 5:35 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian flag hangs on a road sign damaged by shrapnel and bullets in the village of Kamenka in Kharkiv Oblast on April 24, 2023. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring at least seven people, local authorities reported on April 25.

Settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russia struck the area near the railway station.

At least seven people were injured as of 5:20 p.m. local time, according to Syniehubov.

Emergency services are working at the site, the governor added.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.

ISW: Russia attempting to create ‘outsized panic’ in Kharkiv, force ‘mass exodus’ of civilians
In the latest attack on Kharkiv, Russian forces struck the city’s television broadcasting tower on April 22, causing the top half of the mast to collapse.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
11:27 AM

NYT: US secretly sent Ukraine over 100 ATACMS last week.

The U.S. secretly shipped over 100 long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine last week, some of which were immediately deployed and used to strike a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea, the New York Times (NYT) reported on April 25.
10:31 AM

Ukraine's Mariia Sulialina wins 2024 Civil Rights Defender award.

Ukraine's human rights activist Mariia Sulialina has won the 2024 Civil Rights Defender of the Year Award, the organization announced on April 25. Sulialina, who heads the Ukrainian human rights organization Almenda, has been documenting Russia's war crimes against children.
