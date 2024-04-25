Russian attack on city in Kharkiv Oblast injures at least 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring at least seven people, local authorities reported on April 25.

Settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russia struck the area near the railway station.

At least seven people were injured as of 5:20 p.m. local time, according to Syniehubov.

Emergency services are working at the site, the governor added.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.