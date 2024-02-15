Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attack
Edit post

Prosecutor’s Office: Death toll of Russia’s Feb. 14 attack on Kharkiv Oblast village rises to 4

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2024 9:50 AM 1 min read
A building damaged in a Russian missile strike on Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Feb. 14, 2024. (National Police/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of two women from the rubble of an apartment building in Kharkiv Oblast's village of Velykyi Burluk hit by Russia’s Feb. 14 missile strike, the regional prosecutor’s office reported on Feb. 15.

This has brought the death toll of the attack to four, according to the prosecutors. Five more people were reportedly injured.

The two women were 74 and 54 years old, according to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

The number of casualties may further increase as the search and rescue operation at the site continues.

Russian forces launched the attack at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 14, most likely using S-300 missiles, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A two-story building was hit, and eight of its 16 apartments were damaged, the police said. A house and two police cars were also reportedly damaged.

Velykyi Burluk lies around 80 kilometers east of Kharkiv and over 20 kilometers west of the Russian border.

The village was temporarily occupied by Russian forces in 2022 until its liberation in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the autumn of that year.

At least 9 injured, homes, infrastructure damaged in morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine
Russia launched another mass missile attack against multiple Ukrainian regions in the early hours of Feb. 15, injuring at least nine people as well as damaging homes and civilian infrastructure, regional officials reported.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:37 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at eight communities along the border on Feb. 14, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.