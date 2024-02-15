Prosecutor’s Office: Death toll of Russia’s Feb. 14 attack on Kharkiv Oblast village rises to 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of two women from the rubble of an apartment building in Kharkiv Oblast's village of Velykyi Burluk hit by Russia’s Feb. 14 missile strike, the regional prosecutor’s office reported on Feb. 15.

This has brought the death toll of the attack to four, according to the prosecutors. Five more people were reportedly injured.

The two women were 74 and 54 years old, according to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

The number of casualties may further increase as the search and rescue operation at the site continues.

Russian forces launched the attack at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 14, most likely using S-300 missiles, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A two-story building was hit, and eight of its 16 apartments were damaged, the police said. A house and two police cars were also reportedly damaged.

Velykyi Burluk lies around 80 kilometers east of Kharkiv and over 20 kilometers west of the Russian border.

The village was temporarily occupied by Russian forces in 2022 until its liberation in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the autumn of that year.